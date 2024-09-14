 Nashik: Continuous Heavy Rains Cause Partial Collapse Of Kazi Garhi (PHOTOS)
Nashik: Continuous Heavy Rains Cause Partial Collapse Of Kazi Garhi (PHOTOS)

For years, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued warnings and notices to residents, labelling these houses as dangerous

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Continuous heavy rainfall caused part of Kazi Garhi in the old Nashik area to collapse on Saturday, significantly damaging the homes. The incident occurred around 12.30pm on September 14, affecting houses located on hills along the Godavari River. While no lives were lost, residents have suffered substantial financial losses.

For years, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued warnings and notices to residents, labelling these houses as dangerous. Despite these warnings, no concrete action has been taken. The residents say they have been living in fear, relying only on assurances from local representatives about the construction of a protective wall.

With parts of the fort now collapsing, there is an urgent call from the community for immediate action by the NMC authorities to relocate residents to a safer area. Local residents rushed to the scene after the collapse to help manage the situation, controlling traffic to prevent further damage from falling debris. However, it has come to light that the municipal fire department was unaware of the incident even after the collapse.

Residents are urging the NMC administration to act promptly before more damage occurs.

