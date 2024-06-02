 Ramchandani Super Giants, Aswani Royals won the title of the third season of the Aswani Cricket Cup
Updated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
The Aswani Cricket Cup Season 3 (ACC3) concluded with a spectacular finale, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and competition. In men’s cricket, the Ramchandani Super Giants emerged victorious, while in women’s dodgeball, the Aswani Royals claimed the title. Held at Mrunal Garden, Pune, the tournament showcased thrilling performances in both categories.

In the women's dodgeball match between Royal Challengers Varun and Aswani Royals, the latter emerged victorious with standout performances from Jiya Joukani and Reshma Sukheja, each contributing 7 hits. Royal Challengers Varun managed 14 hits, resulting in a decisive victory for the Aswani Royals. Diamond Super Queens secured third place.

In the Men's Cricket Final between Ramchandani Super Giants and Pimpri Indians, the Super Giants posted a competitive score of 98/4 in 12 overs, with notable contributions from Himanshu, Karan Aswani, and Raunak Batra.

Srichand Aswani, Founder of ACC and Owner of Aswani Promotors & Builders, expressed satisfaction with the impressive turnout of over 800 spectators at the ACC3 finale. The event also garnered significant online attention, with the final day’s YouTube stream achieving over 15,000 views.

