Ram Lalla Idol Consecration A Courageous Work, Happened Due To God's Blessings: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Pune

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday described the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 as a courageous work, which happened because of the blessings and desire of God.

Speaking at the Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district, Bhagwat also said Bharat has to rise for its duty and if for any reason it does not become "samarth" (able), the world will have to face destruction very soon.

He said that "Ram Lalla arrived on January 22" and it was a courageous work after a lot of fighting.

"The current generation is fortunate to see Ram Lalla standing at his place. It has actually happened, not just because all worked towards it but because of the blessings and desire of God," he said.

Bhagwat also said he was fortunate to be present during the ceremony.

He said that Bharatvarsh has to rise as the world needs it.

"If for any reason, Bharat does not become able or rise, the world will have to face destruction very soon. This kind of situation is prevailing. Intellectuals from the world know this. They are saying and writing on this," he said.

Bharat has to rise to deliver its duty, Bhagwat added.

The Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, organised by Geeta Pariwar, is a grand celebration of the 75th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Shri Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj.