 Rain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat

Rain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has advised citizens to stay indoors during the afternoon hours, specifically from 1pm to 4pm

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Rain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat | Anand Chaini

Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, is expected to bring relief from the scorching heat for the citizens of Pune. Vineet Kumar, a research scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, announced on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter) that rain is likely on April 9.

"According to the latest IMD-GFS forecast, there is a possibility of rain on Gudi Padwa (April 9) in Pune. Overall, chances of rain persist in Pune city from April 8-11. However, the rain will remain scattered," Kumar stated.

Meanwhile, in response to the rising temperatures in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has advised citizens to stay indoors during the afternoon hours, specifically from 1pm to 4pm.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the civic body highlighted the increasing temperatures and urged residents to refrain from venturing outdoors during the afternoon, except for essential activities. "Stay home, stay safe," it emphasised.

Read Also
Pune: Pedestrians Demand Action Against Parked Vehicles, Encroachments On Footpaths (PHOTOS)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Savarkar's Grand Nephew Questions Delay In Probe Into Defamation Complaint Against Rahul...

Pune: Savarkar's Grand Nephew Questions Delay In Probe Into Defamation Complaint Against Rahul...

Pune: GE Aerospace To Invest ₹240 Crore To Upgrade Manufacturing Facility

Pune: GE Aerospace To Invest ₹240 Crore To Upgrade Manufacturing Facility

Nashik: Eid Preparations Drive Up Demand For Dry Fruits

Nashik: Eid Preparations Drive Up Demand For Dry Fruits

Suspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik

Suspect Nabbed For IPL Betting in Nashik

Nashik: Construction Businessman Accused Of ₹28 Crore Fraud In Land Development Scheme

Nashik: Construction Businessman Accused Of ₹28 Crore Fraud In Land Development Scheme