Rain Likely On Gudi Padwa In Pune, Bringing Respite From Scorching Heat | Anand Chaini

Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, is expected to bring relief from the scorching heat for the citizens of Pune. Vineet Kumar, a research scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, announced on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter) that rain is likely on April 9.

"According to the latest IMD-GFS forecast, there is a possibility of rain on Gudi Padwa (April 9) in Pune. Overall, chances of rain persist in Pune city from April 8-11. However, the rain will remain scattered," Kumar stated.

Meanwhile, in response to the rising temperatures in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has advised citizens to stay indoors during the afternoon hours, specifically from 1pm to 4pm.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the civic body highlighted the increasing temperatures and urged residents to refrain from venturing outdoors during the afternoon, except for essential activities. "Stay home, stay safe," it emphasised.