Pune's Sonal Desai And Brian Tracy Launch Inspirational 'Ultimate Secrets To Wealth' Book Emphasising Holistic Wellness

In a noteworthy event on Thursday, Pune witnessed the unveiling of 'Ultimate Secrets to Wealth,' a book co-authored by holistic wellness coach Sonal Desai and esteemed Canadian-American author Brian Tracy. The book launch, themed "Breathing Success: Sonal's Journey from Homemaker to Holistic Wellness Guru," not only celebrated personal triumphs but also emphasised the transformative power of holistic wellness and the mind-body connection.

Sonal's journey, commencing in 2015 with yoga teacher training at Param Yoga Institute in Pune, unfolded through explorations in Tibetan breathwork, meditation, and certifications as a Silva Method Six Phase Meditation Facilitator.

In 2023, she achieved a significant milestone by co-authoring the book with Brian Tracy, delving into the secrets of wealth and intertwining holistic wellness practices with practical insights into personal development.

The event, attended by esteemed guests including renowned laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Dr Shashank Shah and life coach Chakor Gandhi, showcased Sonal's influential presence in the wellness industry. Orchestrated by hosts Pankaj Desai, Sneha Desai, Tanvi Desai, and Virag Desai, the book launch was a seamless affair.