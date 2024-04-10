Pune's Gudi Padva Celebrations Resound With Music Festival Organised By Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust |

A stirring performance of 'Sur Niragas Ho' captivated the entire area on the eve of Gudi Padva in Pune. Accompanied by renowned singer Mahesh Kale, the audience echoed chants of 'Morya Morya' to the rhythmic beats of the instruments, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The event featured a delightful mix of classical singing, devotional music, and theatrical songs, providing devotees with a memorable experience.

Organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, a music festival marked the 40th anniversary of the Ganapati Temple. Notable personalities including BVG Group's Hanmant Gaikwad and Trust President Manik Chavan graced the inauguration alongside singer Mahesh Kale and other dignitaries.

Mahesh Kale's rendition of Raga Yaman captivated the audience, setting the tone for a series of mesmerising performances that followed. The event attracted a diverse crowd, with both senior citizens and youth in attendance in large numbers.

Expressing his gratitude, Mahesh Kale remarked, "I am delighted to perform in my city on Padava day, honouring the deity I have worshipped since childhood." He extended his thanks to the Trust for their support during the festival.

The Sangeet Mahotsav, featuring various programs, will run daily from 7pm to 10pm until April 13. Attendees in Pune will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the artistry of Maharashtra's legendary artists. Ample vehicle parking is available at NMV Primary School opposite Prabhat Theater in Appa Balwant Chowk. The festival is open to enthusiasts free of charge, with the Trust urging the people of Pune to participate enthusiastically.