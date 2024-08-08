Punekars Sceptical Of PMC’s Pothole Repairs: 'One Heavy Shower Will Wash It All Away' | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have launched a special drive to address the city's pothole problem. They claim to have repaired over 1,224 potholes over three nights, but citizens remain sceptical, stating that "one heavy shower will wash it all away."

According to PMC data, 478 potholes were repaired on Saturday between 10pm and 6am. An additional 419 and 327 potholes were fixed on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Despite the civic body’s efforts, residents are dissatisfied with the drive, claiming that the repairs are merely a temporary fix. They argue that the material used is of poor quality and will be washed away by heavy rain. Many citizens have criticised the ongoing condition of the roads, noting that they were supposedly repaired a year ago during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, yet the issues persist, raising questions about the quality of materials used.

Soumya, a resident of Lohegaon, commented, "Potholes in the city are not new. Roads in our area were repaired for the PM’s visit, but the situation remains the same. If the materials used were of better quality, they wouldn't wash away so easily. They should use better materials for road construction."

PMC officials reported that a total of 1,224 potholes have been filled and 153 patchwork jobs completed, using 363 cubic meters of concrete and approximately 256.5 metric tons of asphalt. The primary methods employed included concrete (cement) for filling and patchwork, as well as asphalt for larger repairs.

“Roads with a higher concentration of potholes were prioritised for rehabilitation. To minimise disruption and prevent traffic congestion, the PMC urges residents to report potholes promptly. Citizens can contact the road department through the helpline number 020-25501083 or via WhatsApp at 904327100,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer (Roads), PMC.