 Pune: Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge Reopens After Repairs - See Photos
Originally slated to reopen on Friday, civic officials indicated that additional time was required for concrete work to be completed

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Pune: Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge Reopens After Repairs - See Photos | Anand Chaini

The Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge, connecting Karve Road to Shastri Road near Veer Savarkar Smarak and Poona Hospital, reopened on Monday after undergoing repairs for over a month.

Originally slated to reopen on Friday, civic officials indicated that additional time was required for concrete work to be completed.

The decision to replace the bearings and suspension joints of the bridge, primarily utilised by two-wheelers, was made following a technical survey of city bridges conducted by the PMC last year.

During the repair period, the city traffic police department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) advised two-wheeler riders to utilise Lakdi Pul or SM Joshi Bridge near Garware College as alternative routes.

