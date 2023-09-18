Pune: World Cup Enthusiasm Sends Hotel Rates Through The Roof | Photo: Unsplash

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, located on the outskirts of Pune in Gahunje, is gearing up to host five World Cup matches next month: India vs Bangladesh (October 19), Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (October 19), New Zealand vs South Africa (November 1), England vs Netherlands (November 8), and Australia vs Bangladesh (November 11).

While these matches may not be as high-profile as those in Ahmedabad - including the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on October 14 and the Australia vs England showdown on November 4 - cricket enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to travelling to the city and supporting their favourite teams. This enthusiasm is evident in the significant surge in hotel bookings and room rates during the World Cup season.

Sharan Shetty, the former president of the Poona Hoteliers Association, told The Free Press Journal that hotel room rates in areas near the stadium, such as Hinjewadi, are expected to rise, and this increase may also spill over into the city. He added, "We are just a month away from the first scheduled match in Pune, and hotels are already reaching full occupancy. As the World Cup draws nearer, we can anticipate further price increases."

A representative from Hilton Garden Inn revealed that they are charging nearly ₹20,000 plus taxes per night for a single hotel room during the World Cup season, a significant increase from the usual ₹7,000-₹8,000 rate. The representative also noted, "Visitors from distant cities are making reservations well in advance, leading to high demand and limited room availability."

A representative from Sheraton Grand shared that a majority of their rooms have been booked for October 19, the day when India will face Bangladesh, as it is the only Indian team match scheduled in the city. He mentioned, "We are currently charging ₹16,200 plus taxes per night for a single hotel room on that day, whereas our normal rate is around ₹10,000-₹11,000."

A similar trend has been observed at The Orchid Hotel and Vivanta Pune. A representative from The Orchid Hotel mentioned that out of their 400 rooms, many are already booked for the World Cup season. He explained, "We are currently charging ₹7,499 plus taxes per night for a single room, whereas our standard rate ranges between ₹5,000-₹5,700." Meanwhile, a representative from Vivanta Pune stated that prices are subject to change based on the occupancy at that time, but at present, they are charging ₹10,980 plus taxes for the World Cup season.

List of matches to be played in Pune:

1) India vs Bangladesh (October 19)

2) Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (October 30)

3) New Zealand vs South Africa (November 1)

4) England vs Netherlands (November 8)

5) Australia vs Bangladesh (November 11)

Pune's prolonged wait for a World Cup match ends

Pune's long-awaited moment to host World Cup matches has finally arrived after nearly 27 years. The city had the honour of hosting a World Cup match back in 1996 at the Nehru Stadium, situated in Swargate. This match took place on February 29, 1996, between Kenya and West Indies, with Kenya emerging victorious by a margin of 73 runs. Later in 2011, the MCA stadium was slated to host the World Cup, but it missed the opportunity due to construction delays.

