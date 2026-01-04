 Pune Witnesses Unseasonal Rain, Cloudy Skies Due To Western Disturbance
In an unusual kick-off to the year, certain parts of Pune, such as Nigdi, Ravet, Dehu road and other areas experienced untimely light showers on Sunday evening, setting the scene for a January that guarantees a wild ride of temperature fluctuations.

Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
‘Diurnal’ Effect: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons

Pune is experiencing a considerable ‘diurnal variation,’ the difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures. While nighttime temperatures drop to 10°C–12°C, they soar to 29°C–31°C by 2 PM, causing moisture to build up. Hence, Punekars may feel cold in the morning, the afternoons may feel summery, and in the evenings can witness light showers. 

A western disturbance affecting north India has created a ripple effect down to Maharashtra, leading to cloudy conditions and localised light rains. And it is anticipated that sporadic rain and overcast skies will continue for the next 48 hours before the sun regains its full intensity.

The IMD forecasts a 2-3°C increase in minimum temperatures following the first week of January, indicating that the “true” winter may start to diminish sooner than we’d prefer.

Moreover, there’s a chance across Pune of reporting a spike in unseasonal ailments as the body may find it tough to adjust when transitioning from a chilly morning stroll to a temperate afternoon. Instances of cough, cold, and viral fever may climb. In Pune, there has been a notable increase in Mycoplasma pneumoniae (walking pneumonia), especially among children.

So, January is going to be a month of transitions. One moment you’ll be reaching for a scarf, and the next, you’ll be turning on the AC. Stay adaptable, stay hydrated, and keep that umbrella handy—just in case!

