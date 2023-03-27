Pune: With 618 active COVID-19 infections, district tops the tally in Maharashtra | Unspalsh

With the concerns over H3N2 cases in city, with 618 active COVID-19 infections, the district tops the tally in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has 2,212 active COVID-19 cases now.

The active tally includes 618 in Pune district, 589 in Mumbai and 399 in Thane.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 205 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,42,059, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,435, a health official said.

The state had reported 397 cases on Sunday, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 135 cases, followed by 43 in Pune circle, nine in Kolhapur circle, eight in Nashik circle, five in Nagpur circle, three in Aurangabad circle and two cases in Akola circle.

The 135 cases in Mumbai circle include 66 in the metropolis, the official added.

The tally in Mumbai stood at 11,55,527, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,747, he said.

The recovery rate increased in the state by 110 to touch 79,91,412.