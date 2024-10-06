Pune: Who is Economist-Author Sanjeev Sanyal? Know All About Gokhale Institute's New Chancellor |

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has appointed economist-author Sanjeev Sanyal as new Chancellor.

This comes 10 days after Bibek Debroy resigned from the post. Sanyal was approached by the Servants Society of India (SSI), which manages the Pune-based GIPE, on Saturday through a letter.

He took to X to inform that he accepted the Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

"This is just to state that I have accepted the Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune. Look forward to working with faculty, staff and students to build on GIPE's well-established legacy," he wrote on X.

"For those uninitiated with the structure of academic administration, the Chancellor of a university is somewhat like a "non-executive chairman" - duties relate to broad direction and governance rather than the daily running of the institution. This role does not impact my normal work as a full-time member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council," he added.

Who is Sanjeev Sanyal?

Sanjeev Sanyal is currently a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, holding the rank of Secretary in the Government of India since 2022. Previously, he served as the Principal Economic Adviser to the Finance Minister for five years. Sanyal has represented India in international forums like the OECD and G7 and co-chaired the G20’s Framework Working Group, playing a key role in the G20’s Global Action Plan during the pandemic.

Since joining the government in early 2017, he has been involved in significant reforms and was awarded the KPS Menon Memorial Award for 2023 for his contributions to public service.

Before his government role, Sanyal spent over two decades in international financial markets, serving as Chief Economist for South & Southeast Asia and later as Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, he also attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and received the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2007 for his work on urban systems.

Sanyal is a bestselling author with several notable works, including Revolutionaries and The Ocean of Churn, and has published around 250 articles in leading publications. His book Revolutionaries is being adapted into an Amazon Prime series. His writing has garnered numerous awards, including the Kalinga Book Award and the Skoch Award for Economics.

(With inputs from sanjeevsanyal.com/)