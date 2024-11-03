Pune: What is the Sangli Pattern? Will It Work in Parvati Constituency? |

While Pune is abuzz with political happenings ahead of the state assembly polls, the Parvati assembly constituency is making headlines for the posters that have been put up in the area.

In Parvati, the NCP-SP has fielded Ashwini Kadam, who has represented the area for 15 years in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Kadam will face BJP's three-time MLA Madhuri Misal, who won the 2019 election with a significant margin of over 35,000 votes.

However, Aba Bagul, who has been a councillor in the Pune Municipal Corporation for 40 years, serving on several standing committees and as leader of the opposition in the corporation, is contesting as an independent candidate from the Parvati Assembly constituency of Pune city.

What is Sangli Pattern?

Now, posters stating "(Ata Parvatit Sangli Pattern) Parvati will see a Sangli Pattern" have been put up in the constituency. It is not clear who placed these posters, but it is likely that MVA's rebels put them up, hinting at the Sangli Lok Sabha Poll where Congress did not give a ticket to Vishal Patil, who ran as an independent and won against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil.

BJP managed rebels

The nomination was the subject of intense competition within the BJP. Rajendra Shilimkar, a former corporator, and Shrinath Bhimale, a former House Leader, had run for office. Ultimately, the party chose Misal. Bhimale's dissatisfaction was successfully addressed by the party. At the same time, there was a struggle for the nomination at the MVA. Bhimale even met Devendra Fadnavis.

Aba Bagul, a former Congress leader, has put in another bid this year. Former Standing Committee Chairperson Ashwini Kadam of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP also expressed interest, as did Balasaheb Oswal and Sachin Taware, both of whom are Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates. Kadam had run against Misal in the 2019 Assembly elections but lost.

Kadam was nominated because the Parvati seat was once again given to the NCP under the MVA. She has since joined the campaign.