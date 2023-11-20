Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27 |

In the midst of the winter season, Pune is poised to encounter thunderstorms between November 24 and 27, Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, told The Free Press Journal.

The weather expert said, "Widespread rainfall is expected across central Maharashtra from November 24 to 26. Specifically for Pune, the weather forecast indicates rain and thunderstorms from November 24 to 27, with the intensity peaking around November 25 and 26. Additionally, other areas such as Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad are also expected to experience rainfall during this period."

Singh attributed this weather pattern to an elongated easterly wave and the potential formation of a north-south trough.

He further noted, "The minimum temperatures in Pune are projected to persist 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal between November 21 and 28."

