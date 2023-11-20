 Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27

Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27

This weather pattern is attributed to an elongated easterly wave and the potential formation of a north-south trough

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27 |

In the midst of the winter season, Pune is poised to encounter thunderstorms between November 24 and 27, Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, told The Free Press Journal.

The weather expert said, "Widespread rainfall is expected across central Maharashtra from November 24 to 26. Specifically for Pune, the weather forecast indicates rain and thunderstorms from November 24 to 27, with the intensity peaking around November 25 and 26. Additionally, other areas such as Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad are also expected to experience rainfall during this period."

Singh attributed this weather pattern to an elongated easterly wave and the potential formation of a north-south trough.

He further noted, "The minimum temperatures in Pune are projected to persist 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal between November 21 and 28."

Read Also
Pune: Attention! Parts Of City To Face Water Cut On Tuesday
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Hosts Agniveer Recruitment Rally From November 20 to 29

Pune Hosts Agniveer Recruitment Rally From November 20 to 29

Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27

Pune Weather Update: Thunderstorms Forecasted From November 24-27

Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On MSRTC's 'Lalpari'; See Pics

Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On MSRTC's 'Lalpari'; See Pics

Pune: After PMC's Warning, Green Nets Installed At Swargate Multimodal Hub Site; See Pics

Pune: After PMC's Warning, Green Nets Installed At Swargate Multimodal Hub Site; See Pics

Bharati Vidyapeeth Trio's Daring Triumph: 1100 Km Pune To Tirupati Bicycle Expedition In Six Days

Bharati Vidyapeeth Trio's Daring Triumph: 1100 Km Pune To Tirupati Bicycle Expedition In Six Days