Pune Weather Update: No Winter in Sight For Next 8-9 Days

Pune Weather Update: No Winter in Sight For 8-9 Days | FPJ Photo

Just a few days following the monsoon's withdrawal, Pune is experiencing an unexpected spell of warm weather, leaving Punekars awaiting the arrival of winter.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has provided insights into the city's weather forecast, indicating that the onset of winter is still some time away, likely not occurring within the next 8-9 days.

According to Dr Singh, "The maximum temperature will persist in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius for the upcoming 8 days. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to fluctuate between 19-21 degrees Celsius from October 10 to October 13, with no significant change in the minimum temperature expected until at least October 18."

Reflecting on the rainfall patterns for the year, the weather expert emphasised that September emerged as the wettest month in Pune. He stated, "Pune witnessed a substantial amount of rainfall in September, totaling 165.7mm, making it the rainiest month of the year. In comparison, September 2022 saw 232mm of rainfall, while 2021 recorded 83.6mm. Over the entire monsoon season, Pune received a total of 446.2mm of rainfall. In terms of rainy days, 2023 had 44 rainy days in Pune, slightly fewer than 48 in 2022 and 42 in 2021."

