Pune Crime Diary: Doctor Duped Of ₹89 Lakh, Sexual Assault On Sinhgad Road And More

Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor on Sinhgad Road

A disturbing incident of sexual assault unfolded on Sinhagad Road, leading to the arrest of a young man. The individual in custody has been identified as Siva Bhagwati Choudhary, an 18-year-old hailing from Nepal. The incident came to light when the victim's mother filed a formal complaint at the Sinhgad Road Police Station. The victim, a six-year-old girl, was engaged in innocent play on her bicycle within the premises of their society when Choudhary allegedly subjected her to an act of sexual assault. Following this unsettling encounter, the girl returned home and informed her mother about it. Promptly following the complaint, an investigation was launched, confirming that Choudhary had indeed engaged in an indecent act directed at the minor. Subsequently, Choudhary was arrested, and a case was registered against him.

Doctor falls victim to ₹89 lakh fraud by patient

In a distressing incident in Sambhajinagar, Chinchwad, a female doctor fell prey to an ₹89.58 lakh fraud orchestrated by a patient who had sought medical treatment at her hospital. The doctor promptly reported the incident to the Nigdi police station on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rajesh Jain (47) from Mumbai, lured the doctor into investing in his construction project by promising her a flat worth double the amount she invested. To build trust, the accused sent a confirmation email to the doctor, indicating that she had been allocated a flat on the twelfth floor of the building. However, once he had secured ₹89.58 lakh from the doctor, he left the construction project unfinished. Despite the doctor's pleas for either the promised flat or a return on her investment, Jain responded with threats. The Nigdi police have launched an investigation into the case.

Two duped of ₹8 lakh in railway job scam

The Bund Garden police have apprehended five individuals for allegedly impersonating government officials and extorting nearly ₹8 lakh from job seekers by providing counterfeit appointment letters for positions within the Indian Railways. Reportedly, the accused duped Durgadas Gadve (23) and Ganesh Gadve (23), both hailing from Buldhana. The victims were promised roles as data entry operators within the Pune Railway division, with an annual salary of ₹8 lakh each. The deception unravelled when the duo arrived at the Pune railway station on October 3, clutching their supposed appointment letters as proof of their job offers. After presenting the letters to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force, Pune, Uday Singh Pawar, the scam came to the fore.

Fraudster tricks woman into sharing screen, swindling ₹10 lakh

In an unfortunate incident within the jurisdiction of the Chaturshringi police station, a woman fell victim to a ₹10 lakh fraud orchestrated by an imposter posing as an employee of Bank of Baroda. The victim, identified as Sonali Vaste, had initially attempted to access her bank account statement but encountered difficulties. In her quest for assistance, she turned to Google and clicked on a link leading to a fraudulent website. Subsequently, she contacted the phone number provided on the deceptive site. A cyber scammer, posing as a bank employee, guided her to download a screen-sharing application. Once the screen-sharing function was activated, the fraudster wasted no time in pilfering ₹10 lakh from her account. A case under Section 420 (cheating) has been registered.

