Pune Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Tomorrow (September 26); Will It Affect PM Modi's Visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Pune tomorrow (September 26). He will inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He will also lay the foundation stones for the route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune district for Thursday and Friday. As per the forecast, the district is "very likely" to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" accompanied by "lightning and gusty winds".

24 Sep, Heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra during next 4,5 days by IMD.

Pl keep watch on alerts by IMD pic.twitter.com/ATAJ1RZsqk — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 24, 2024

Even if it rains in Pune City, the inauguration programme won't be affected as it will be held indoors. However, as the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground, it will surely cause inconvenience to the Punekars wishing to attend it.

Preparations for the rally started on Tuesday, but with only 20 minutes of rain, the venue turned into a muddy swamp and surrounding roads also became waterlogged. It will be an extreme challenge for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other concerned authorities to keep the venue dry for PM Modi's address.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will also be attending this meeting, along with MLAs, MPs and other politicians from the Mahayuti. It will essentially be a kickstart to the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls for the ruling Mahayuti.