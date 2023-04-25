 Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday
Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday

The water supply would be restored on Friday with low pressure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that urgent repair work will be carried out at various water pumping stations, leading to a suspension of water supply to a most of the areas of the city on Thursday.

The water supply would be restored on Friday with low pressure.

According to a statement issued by the PMC, repair and maintenance work has been scheduled at several water works and water tanks, including Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Warje, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Bhama Askhed, Vadgaon, Holkar, and Chaturshingi.

Here is a list of areas that will not receive water on Thursday due to repair and maintenance work at various water pumping stations of the PMC:

  • Kondha Bk

  • Katraj

  • Upper Indiranagar

  • Dhankawadi

  • Sambhajinagar

  • Bibwewadi

  • Taljai

  • Parvati

  • All Peths in the city

  • Hadapsar

  • Areas under Lashkar Water Tank

  • Pune Cantonment

  • Khadki Cantonment

  • Lohegaon

  • Vimanagar

  • Vadgaon Sheri

  • Vishrantwadi

  • Warje

  • Pashan

  • Baner

  • Balewadi

  • SNDT

  • Gokhlenagar

  • Shivajinagar

  • Kondwe Dhawde

  • Aundh

  • Prabaht Road

  • Bhandarkar Road

  • Ghole Road

Check the complete list here.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

