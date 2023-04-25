Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday | Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that urgent repair work will be carried out at various water pumping stations, leading to a suspension of water supply to a most of the areas of the city on Thursday.

The water supply would be restored on Friday with low pressure.

According to a statement issued by the PMC, repair and maintenance work has been scheduled at several water works and water tanks, including Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Warje, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Bhama Askhed, Vadgaon, Holkar, and Chaturshingi.

Here is a list of areas that will not receive water on Thursday due to repair and maintenance work at various water pumping stations of the PMC:

Kondha Bk

Katraj

Upper Indiranagar

Dhankawadi

Sambhajinagar

Bibwewadi

Taljai

Parvati

All Peths in the city

Hadapsar

Areas under Lashkar Water Tank

Pune Cantonment

Khadki Cantonment

Lohegaon

Vimanagar

Vadgaon Sheri

Vishrantwadi

Warje

Pashan

Baner

Balewadi

SNDT

Gokhlenagar

Shivajinagar

Kondwe Dhawde

Aundh

Prabaht Road

Bhandarkar Road

Ghole Road

Check the complete list here.