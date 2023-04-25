Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that urgent repair work will be carried out at various water pumping stations, leading to a suspension of water supply to a most of the areas of the city on Thursday.
The water supply would be restored on Friday with low pressure.
According to a statement issued by the PMC, repair and maintenance work has been scheduled at several water works and water tanks, including Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Warje, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Bhama Askhed, Vadgaon, Holkar, and Chaturshingi.
Here is a list of areas that will not receive water on Thursday due to repair and maintenance work at various water pumping stations of the PMC:
Kondha Bk
Katraj
Upper Indiranagar
Dhankawadi
Sambhajinagar
Bibwewadi
Taljai
Parvati
All Peths in the city
Hadapsar
Areas under Lashkar Water Tank
Pune Cantonment
Khadki Cantonment
Lohegaon
Vimanagar
Vadgaon Sheri
Vishrantwadi
Warje
Pashan
Baner
Balewadi
SNDT
Gokhlenagar
Shivajinagar
Kondwe Dhawde
Aundh
Prabaht Road
Bhandarkar Road
Ghole Road
Check the complete list here.
