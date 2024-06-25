Pune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts | Representational image

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site on Tuesday and accused the Pune Police of inaction against people who burst crackers post-midnight in the city.

"I live in Pune's Navi Peth. Here, between 12 and 12:10 at night, firecrackers are being burst. Can't any police station or chowky hear this noise? This happens daily in Pune city," he wrote, tagging Pune City Police and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, several users from different areas in Pune also commented that they are facing similar issues.

"I live in Vishrantwadi and the situation is the same...," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Same case in Kothrud area.."

"The same thing happens in Dange Chowk area every late night. Please let us sleep," said a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

@PuneCityPolice @Dev_Fadnavis Same thing is happening in Dange Chouk area every late night. Please let us sleep — Trishal (@trishalrc) June 25, 2024

Same case in Kothrud area.. — Onkar (@t_onkar) June 25, 2024

Same in Bharati Vidyapeeth !! — A Ganesh (@PuneriPun) June 25, 2024

I live in Vishrantwadi and the situation is the same... — Mohit Gautam 🇮🇳 (@MohitG_2612) June 25, 2024