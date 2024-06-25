 Pune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts

Pune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts

Several users from different areas in Pune also commented that they are facing similar issues

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts | Representational image

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site on Tuesday and accused the Pune Police of inaction against people who burst crackers post-midnight in the city.

"I live in Pune's Navi Peth. Here, between 12 and 12:10 at night, firecrackers are being burst. Can't any police station or chowky hear this noise? This happens daily in Pune city," he wrote, tagging Pune City Police and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, several users from different areas in Pune also commented that they are facing similar issues.

"I live in Vishrantwadi and the situation is the same...," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Same case in Kothrud area.."

"The same thing happens in Dange Chowk area every late night. Please let us sleep," said a third user.

Read Also
Pune Airport Runway Extension: AAI To Conduct OLS Survey After Defence Ministry Approval - Here's...
article-image

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Auranagabad: Drunken Youths Wield Swords, Threaten Public at CIDCO Bus Stop

Auranagabad: Drunken Youths Wield Swords, Threaten Public at CIDCO Bus Stop

Pune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts

Pune Viral: X User Accuses Police Of Ignoring Late-Night Firecracker Bursts

Marathwada News: Two Stop Car, Steal ₹26.5L, Police Recruitment PT On Wednesday In Latur

Marathwada News: Two Stop Car, Steal ₹26.5L, Police Recruitment PT On Wednesday In Latur

Hingoli: Ex-BJP Leader Suryakanta Patil Makes 'Ghar-Wapasi' To Sharad Pawar's NCP

Hingoli: Ex-BJP Leader Suryakanta Patil Makes 'Ghar-Wapasi' To Sharad Pawar's NCP

'We Use Machinery': PCMC Denies Allegations Even As Workers Seen Manually Cleaning Drains (PHOTOS)

'We Use Machinery': PCMC Denies Allegations Even As Workers Seen Manually Cleaning Drains (PHOTOS)