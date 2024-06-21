 Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel

Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel

The police also took cognisance of another viral video. In this video, a young helmet-less woman is seen riding a motorbike hands-free with both legs on one side

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel |

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Thursday booked five youths over an Instagram reel that shows a girl hanging precariously while holding the hand of a youth from the roof of a deserted building in the Narhe area off the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. The bungalow is located near the Swaminarayan Mandir in Jambhulwadi.

Watch Video:

Senior Inspector Dashrath Patil told TOI, “The youths have put their lives at risk while shooting the reel. We have registered a case under sections 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or personal safety) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.”

Read Also
Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade
article-image

The police also took cognisance of another viral video. In this video, a young helmet-less woman is seen riding a motorbike hands-free with both legs on one side. This video was shot in the Sayyadnagar area of Hadapsar.

The police traced the woman involved in the perilous act and served her a notice, asking her to appear before them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel

Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel

Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade

Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade

Nashik News: Unidentified Man Found Dead at Igatpuri Railway Station, Chain Snatching Incident...

Nashik News: Unidentified Man Found Dead at Igatpuri Railway Station, Chain Snatching Incident...

Nashik: Satpur Industrial Estate Entrepreneurs Demand Immediate Municipal Action

Nashik: Satpur Industrial Estate Entrepreneurs Demand Immediate Municipal Action

Preparations Begin for Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Voting

Preparations Begin for Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Voting