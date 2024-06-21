Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel |

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Thursday booked five youths over an Instagram reel that shows a girl hanging precariously while holding the hand of a youth from the roof of a deserted building in the Narhe area off the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. The bungalow is located near the Swaminarayan Mandir in Jambhulwadi.

Watch Video:

Viral Video: Pune Girl Hung From Building's Terrace For Reel Near Swami Narayan Temple, Faces Massive Backlash For Foolish Stunt#Viral #Pune #Reel #Stunt pic.twitter.com/xjMGMcnVzp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 20, 2024

Senior Inspector Dashrath Patil told TOI, “The youths have put their lives at risk while shooting the reel. We have registered a case under sections 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or personal safety) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.”

The police also took cognisance of another viral video. In this video, a young helmet-less woman is seen riding a motorbike hands-free with both legs on one side. This video was shot in the Sayyadnagar area of Hadapsar.

The police traced the woman involved in the perilous act and served her a notice, asking her to appear before them.