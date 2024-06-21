 Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade
Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade

The Crime Branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and the local police station have launched a joint search operation for these bike-borne suspects

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade | Video Screengrab

In yet another shocking incident in Pune, bike-borne individuals fired shots in the air at four different locations in Talegaon Dabhade on Thursday night. The CCTV footage of this incident is being widely circulated on social media.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the firing was reported sometime after 8:30pm at four different locations on the internal roads of Talegaon Dabhade.

The Crime Branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and the local police station have launched a joint search operation for these bike-borne suspects.

A senior officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police told the Indian Express, "An initial probe suggests three persons were riding on one bike. Some witness accounts suggest more suspects were accompanying them on another bike. This same set of suspects is believed to have opened fire at four different locations on Talegaon Dabhade’s internal roads. From some locations, we have seized empty bullet casings."

“We are scrutinising CCTV footage from cameras on the path they traversed. Teams from the crime branch and Talegaon Dabhade police station are investigating," he added.

Meanwhile, no person was reported injured in these firing incidents. However, a sense of fear has gripped the locals in the area.

