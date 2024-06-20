 Pune Video: Woman Found Dead In Water Tanker In Phursungi
Police are investigating whether the incident is a case of murder or suicide

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead in a water tanker around 9:30am on Thursday in Pune's Phursungi area.

Watch Video:

The deceased, identified as Kaushalya Mukesh Chavan (25), a resident of Dugad Chawl near JSPM College in Handewadi, had been reported missing, and a missing person report was filed at Kondhwa Police Station.

The owner of the water tanker, Purushottam Narendra Sasane, also from Dagadi Chawl, runs a water delivery business in the city. After completing his deliveries on Wednesday, Sasane parked his tanker near his residence.

As usual on Thursday morning, he filled the tanker at Ramtekdi and proceeded to deliver water to a residence near the Phursungi power house. While releasing the water, Sasane noticed that nothing was flowing out and found a saree stuck. Upon opening the tanker cap, he discovered a woman's body inside.

Sasane promptly informed the police about the situation. The Hadapsar police visited the spot and sent the deceased to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating whether the incident is a case of murder or suicide.

