Pune Video: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Visit Bopdev Ghat Where 21-Year-Old Woman Was Gang Raped | Video Screengrab

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule on Tuesday visited Bopdev Ghat in Pune, the place where a 21-year-old woman was raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied up her male friend using his own clothes and belt and assaulted him.

Watch Video:

During their visit, Pawar and Sule accessed the crime scene and examined the area where the tragic incident took place. They also took stock of the ongoing police investigation into the case, showing their concern and commitment to ensuring justice for the young victim.

Earlier in the day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a demonstration at Alka Chowk in Pune, demanding accountability for the increasing crimes against women in the city.

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: MVA Stages Demonstration In Pune; Supriya Sule Demands Devendra Fadnavis's Resignation, Says 'He Has Time To Attend Events But...'#SupriyaSule #DevendraFadnavis #Maharashtra #Pune pic.twitter.com/jc94A7Fg2t — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2024

Speaking to the media, Sule, who is the MP from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's Home Minister. She said, "Nearly one week has passed since the tragic incident. It is extremely heart-wrenching. Last month, also, a similar incident took place. Such incidents aren't stopping. Who is responsible for this? The current Mahayuti government. Law and order have completely collapsed in Pune and the state. There is no fear of the police among the criminals. The problem isn't with the Police Department but with the Mantralaya. Criminals feel that we can reach a compromise by contacting the Mantralaya, and hence, there is no fear of the police."

"In the past year to year and a half, Maharashtra's crime rate has increased. Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility and resign. He must answer why the crime rate is on the rise. He has time to go to election events but does not have time for the victims," the NCP (SP) leader added.