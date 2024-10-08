Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: MVA Stages Demonstration In Pune; Supriya Sule Demands Devendra Fadnavis's Resignation, Says 'He Has Time To Attend Events But...' | Video Screengrab

It has been over four days, but the Pune Police have yet to arrest the culprits involved in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a demonstration at Alka Chowk in Pune, demanding accountability for the increasing crimes against women in the city. NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap, Congress Pune City Chief Arvind Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune City Chief Sanjay More and many others were present at the protest site.

Watch Video:

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: MVA Stages Demonstration In Pune; Supriya Sule Demands Devendra Fadnavis's Resignation, Says 'He Has Time To Attend Events But...'#SupriyaSule #DevendraFadnavis #Maharashtra #Pune pic.twitter.com/jc94A7Fg2t — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2024

Speaking to the media, Sule, who is the MP from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's Home Minister. She said, "Nearly one week has passed since the tragic incident. It is extremely heart-wrenching. Last month also a similar incident took place. Such incidents aren't stopping. Who is responsible for this? The current Mahayuti government. Law and order has completely collapsed in Pune and the state. There is no fear of the police among the criminals. The problem isn't with the Police Department but with the Mantralaya. Criminals feel that we can reach a compromise by contacting the Mantralaya and hence, there is no fear of the police."

"In the past year to year and a half, Maharashtra's crime rate has increased. Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility and resign. He must answer why the crime rate is on the rise. He has time to go to election events but does not have time for the victims," the NCP (SP) leader added.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied up her male friend using his own clothes and belt and assaulted him in Bopdev Ghat on Thursday night. Police investigation revealed the three suspects, who were armed with 'koyta' (machetes) and bamboo sticks, took away the woman's ornaments and later raped her. The trio also warned the duo of dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile, R Raja, DCP, Zone 5, Pune City Police told The Free Press Journal on Monday that the number of police teams searching for the accused has been increased to 60, which includes officials from the crime branch, detective branch, forensic team, and dog squad. "Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from over 100 locations within 70-80 kilometres of the crime spot at Bopdev Ghat has been collected and is being analysed. We have recovered data of mobile phones active in the locality before and after the incident and found that more than 3,000 cell phones were active. Call detail records are being verified and analysed. Besides, over 200 habitual offenders have been interrogated. Additionally, the sketches of the suspects have been circulated to all groups and nearby villages. We are receiving calls, and the information is being verified," he added. He also shared that a reward of ₹10 lakh has been announced for providing information about the suspects.