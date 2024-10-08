'Ek Pune Transit Card': Everything You Need To Know About Pune Metro's New 'Non-KYC' Card (VIDEO) | Sourced

Pune Metro has launched the ‘Ek Pune Transit Card’ for commuters, allowing them to purchase tickets without needing any identity verification.

पुणे मेट्रो तर्फे 'नॉन केवायसी कार्ड' (हस्तांतरणीय ) लाँच



पुणे मेट्रो प्रकल्पाचे संचालक विनोद कुमार अग्रवाल (संचालन व प्रणाली) यांच्या उपस्थितीत प्रोफेशनल रिअलटर्स ऑफ पुणे (PROP) कंपनीच्या २५ पदाधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना 'एक पुणे ट्रान्सीट कार्ड' वितरित करण्यात आले.



यावेळी पुणे… pic.twitter.com/wmwS5vpe5w — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) October 7, 2024

Speaking at the launch, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha-Metro, said, “This is the first time a non-KYC transferable travel card is being introduced in India, which is a matter of pride for Pune residents. Over 75% of Pune Metro tickets are already purchased digitally, the highest in India.”

The ‘Ek Pune Transit Card’ will have a validity of five years, or as stated on the card. It costs ₹100 + 18% GST (₹118) to purchase, with a maximum top-up limit of ₹3000 at a time. Commuters will receive a 10% discount on weekdays and a 30% discount on weekends. This card is transferable, non-refundable, and can be used across all transport services operating on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system in the country.

Pune Metro already offers the 'Ek Pune Card' and ‘Vidyarthi Pass Card’ for students, which have seen wide adoption. So far, 46,659 ‘Ek Pune Cards’ and 15,865 ‘Vidyarthi Pass Cards’ have been sold.