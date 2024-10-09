Pune Video: Girl Dies After Wheel of Concrete Mixer Truck Crushes Her Head Near Kothrud Bus Stand |

The menace of heavy vehicles on Pune roads is not ending. Even as the Traffic Police have banned heavy vehicles from plying on city roads during the day, these vehicles are seen violating the norms, leading to fatal accidents.

Now, months after a senior citizen was run over by a cement mixer on Karve Road, a young woman died on the spot after a mixer wheel ran over her head on Wednesday afternoon.

It should be noted that Karve Road is among many roads in the city where heavy vehicles are banned from playing in the daytime.

Recent Incidents on Karve Road and Other Areas:

October 6: A woman lost her life after a speeding dumper struck the two-wheeler she was riding with her husband. The accident took place on the Pune-Nagar Highway near Chitale Sweet Home around 9:45am

October 3: A woman died while her husband and two others were injured when a mini truck hit a couple of two-wheelers, an autorickshaw, and a car on the Karve Road stretch from Karishma Chowk to Paud Phata around 9:15 PM

September 10: A woman died while her husband and two others were injured when a mini truck hit a couple of two-wheelers, an autorickshaw, and a car on the Karve Road stretch from Karishma Chowk to Paud Phata around 9:15 PM on Sunday.

August 19: A retired government officer lost his life in a road accident near Rasashala Chowk on Karve Road. The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Sunil Bhaskarrao Deshmukh, was a resident of Viman Nagar. Deshmukh was riding a two-wheeler towards Nalstop Junction when, at around 12:30 PM, a speeding dumper struck him near Rasashala Chowk.

June 1: A 66-year-old laborer, who was heading to work on a bicycle, was crushed to death by a crane. The accident took place in the morning near Sonal Hall on Karve Road. Around 10 AM, Devali was passing behind the crane. Unfortunately, crane driver Salim Ali didn't see behind, and the crane's back end mounted over him. The cyclist died on the spot.

June 12: In a terrible accident in Pune's Market Yard area, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck in the afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dayamati Solanki (58). According to the information received, Solanki was heading from Aai Mata Mandir Chowk towards Gangadham Chowk at 1 PM with her daughter-in-law when the speeding truck came from behind and collided with their bike. Solanki fell, and the truck's wheel ran over her head, resulting in her instant death. The daughter-in-law is injured and has been admitted to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

June 6: A woman was crushed to death by a truck at the RMC plant near Prayeja City on Sinhagad Road.

June 14: Around noon, a 50-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident involving a reckless dumper. This incident occurred in Nandoshi on Sinhagad Road.