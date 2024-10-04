Pune Traffic Police Enforce Ban On Heavy Vehicles On Nagar Road, Kesnand Road, Lohegaon Road & More | File Photo

The Lonikand Traffic Department, under the Pune Traffic Police, issued a notification on Friday regarding the enforcement of a ban on heavy vehicles on key roads in the city. Vehicles included under this rule are dumpers, road rollers, excavators, and similar vehicles, while those employed for essential services, such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses, will not be subject to this ban. This measure has been enforced to smooth the flow of traffic during peak hours.

The roads and ban timings are as follows:

1. Pune-Nagar Road - Wagheshwar Chowk, Wagholi-Kharadi bypass (7am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm)

2. Kesnand Road - Wagholi to Shivaji Chowk, Kesnandgaon (7am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm)

3. Lohegaon-Wagholi Road - Lohegaon Chowk, Wagholi to Lohegaon to Vishrantwadi via Dhanori (7am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm)

4. Pune-Nagar Road - Wagheshwar Chowk, Wagholi to Lonikand (7am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm)

5. Lohegaon Road - Lohegaon Petrol Pump Chowk to Vishrantwadi (7am to 11am)