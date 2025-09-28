 Pune Video: Damaged Water Pipeline At Shankar Sheth Road Leaves Residents Struggling
HomePunePune Video: Damaged Water Pipeline At Shankar Sheth Road Leaves Residents Struggling

Ongoing pipeline work carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Shankar Sheth Road has led to damage to the main water pipeline, causing severe disruption in water supply for local residents.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
The affected stretch lies behind Mira Society, in the Moledina High School lane. Residents have raised concerns over the sudden disruption, which has left households struggling for daily water needs.

Raj Singh, an activist, complained to the civic body, urging immediate repair of the damaged line. “We request that PMC take urgent action to restore the water supply at the earliest to avoid further inconvenience to the residents. For two days, we faced a water crisis, but after the letter, the water supply was restored. But the work on the main water pipeline is still going on, and the water supply will get disrupted," he said.

A resident on the condition of anonymity said, “We hope that the water pipeline gets repaired at the earliest, as prolonged disruption in water supply could worsen the situation in the locality. We already have a water crisis, but the broken pipeline is causing much more trouble for us."

Another resident, Kumar S Choradiya, said, "The sudden disruption in water supply affected daily household chores. We urge the civic authorities to take action and solve the issues." 

article-image

The Free Press Journal newspaper tried contacting the water department officials, but couldn't connect.

