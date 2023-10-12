Pune: Unknown Assailants Spray Mysterious Liquid On Students In Ambegaon; Police Issue Alert Following Alarming Allergic Reactions |

In an issue which has led to serious concerns in the on the Gaymukh to Bhorwadi road in Avasari Khurd (Ambegaon), as unknown individuals have been targeting school students by spraying them with an unknown substance. These occurrences have taken place twice a week, causing a wave of fear in the local community.

The Manchar police have taken prompt action in response to these incidents. They visited the scene and offered support and assurance to the affected students and their parents. Additionally, they have urged residents to contact the Manchar police station if they encounter any suspicious persons in the area.

No credible information emerged regarding identity of individuals

The victims of these bizarre attacks are students attending Shree Bhairavanath Vidyalaya in Avasvari. On the 7th of the month, an 11-year-old 5th-grade student was sprayed on the hand by two unidentified individuals riding a two-wheeler. On December 11th, a 14-year-old 8th-grade student, accompanied by a friend, was targeted when four men on two bikes sprayed her in the face. Her friends' cries for help prompted the assailants to flee.

The school's Principal, DD Jadhav, promptly informed the Manchar police station, leading to a visit by police constables Nandkumar Adhari, Avinash Dalvi, and Shekhar Bhoir, who engaged with the local community to address concerns.

As of now, no credible information has emerged regarding the identity of the individuals on two-wheelers, their motives, or their origins. However, given that these unsettling incidents have occurred twice in just eight days, a palpable sense of fear has gripped the community.

Local authorities are advising students to travel to school together

Parents of the affected students have reported symptoms such as itching and swelling of the skin after the spray, raising concerns about the substance's nature and intent. In response, local authorities are advising students to travel to school together and to promptly inform parents, the Police Patil, or the Manchar Police of any encounters with unfamiliar individuals in the vicinity. Manchar Police have also requested that teachers provide clear guidance to their students and, if feasible, parents accompany their children to school in the coming days to ensure their safety.

Local residents have expressed their concerns about these incidents, with many feeling on edge and worried about their children's safety. They are seeking answers and increased security measures to protect their kids in the wake of these unusual and unsettling events.

