Pune University Road To Witness Traffic Changes To Ease Congestion From Tomorrow: Read The Details Here | X/@PuneCityPolice

In order to address ongoing traffic congestion caused by the construction of a flyover and metro along Ganeshkhind Road, traffic modifications will be implemented at Acharya Anandrishiji Chowk, in front of Savitribai Phule Pune University, starting Friday, March 22

Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), announced these updates.

The modifications are as follows:

1. Right turn closure at Senapati Bapat Road Junction for motorists travelling from Acharya Anandrishiji Chowk towards Senapati Bapat Road. Instead, drivers are advised to perform a U-turn in front of Cosmos Bank and then take a left turn at the Senapati Bapat Road junction.

2. Right turn restriction at Range Hills corner for vehicles traveling from Shivajinagar on Ganeshkhind Road towards Range Hills. Motorists are recommended to make a U-turn in front of Cosmos Bank and then take a left turn at Range Hills corner to proceed towards Range Hills.

3. Road closures on Aundh Road for access to Aundh, Sangvi, and Dange Chowk from the square in front of Pune University. An alternate route involves proceeding from the university square onto Baner Road, making a U-turn at the rear of Raj Bhavan, and then taking a left turn from the university square onto Aundh Road.

4. Restriction on entry to Baner from Acharya Anandrishi Chowk for all vehicles. An alternative route is available by turning left on Pashan Road from the square in front of Pune University, then turning right towards Baner from Abhimanashree Junction. Traffic from Baner and Aundh roads towards Pune Vidyapeeth Chowk remains unaffected.

Additionally, heavy vehicles are prohibited from accessing specific routes:

- Chafekar Chowk on Ganeshkhind Road to Acharya Anandrishiji Chowk (Pune University).

- Bremen Chowk to Pune University Chowk on Aundh Road.

- Abhimanashree Chowk to Pune University Chowk.

- JW Marriott Hotel Chowk to Pune University Chowk.