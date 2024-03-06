Pune University Plans PhD Pre-Admission Examination In May: Implements Maratha Reservation | Gaurav Kadam

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is in the final stages of preparing all necessary procedures to implement Maratha reservations before commencing the PhD admission process.

The university plans to hold the PhD pre-admission examination in May, coinciding with various pre-admission exams, including the UPSC examination, scheduled for April.

Students, both from Maharashtra and beyond, are eagerly looking forward to securing admission to SPPU's prestigious PhD course, often hailed as 'the Oxford of the East.'

Maratha reservation

The state government's recent decision to allocate a 10% reservation for the Maratha community, accompanied by the publication of an ordinance effective from February 26, has prompted SPPU to take steps for central reservation in PhD admissions.

Insights from the SPPU administration suggest that many aspirants are eager to learn when the admission process will kick off. However, the commencement of PhD admissions awaits the conclusion of internal processes related to available seats at guidance and research centers, coupled with the extension of the mandated 10% reservation to Maratha students. The unavailability of examination centers for online exams in April adds another layer of complexity to the scheduling.

Additionally, with the Lok Sabha election schedule now announced, SPPU must ensure that examination dates do not clash with polling days. A more definitive understanding of this scenario is expected to emerge in the coming week.