Pune University Launches Paperless Certificate Distribution Portal |

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has taken a significant step towards a paperless process. As part of this initiative, students can now receive their educational certificates at home by filling out an online application form. An online portal dedicated to academic certificates was unveiled at the university recently by Dr Mahesh Kakade, Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board.

Each year, a substantial number of students from SPPU pursue higher education abroad. However, for admissions and visa applications, they typically require several certificates such as Transcript Certificate, Rank Certificate, Medium Certificate, Degree Certificate, and Secondary Education Certificate.

Previously, students had to apply online and submit a printed copy along with necessary documents to the Student Facilitation Center, causing inconvenience due to the time-consuming process. Now, this entire procedure will be conducted online and paperlessly through the university's portal. Students need to fill out the online application and submit necessary documents via the university's computerised system.

The examination department will then process these applications, and students will receive their certificates at their doorstep. Notably, students can track their application status through updates provided via messages and emails at each stage of the process.