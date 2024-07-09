 Pune Rains: All Schools, Junior Colleges in District to Remain Closed Today
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Rains: All Schools, Junior Colleges in District to Remain Closed Today

Pune Rains: All Schools, Junior Colleges in District to Remain Closed Today

The administration released a statement in this regard after Pune collector Suhas Divase issued guidelines amid heavy rainfall in parts of the district in western Maharashtra.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Pune Rains: All Schools, Junior Colleges in District to Remain Closed Today | Representational Pic

Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Pune district, the local administration on Monday announced a holiday for students of all schools and junior colleges (up to Class 12) on Tuesday.

The administration released a statement in this regard after Pune collector Suhas Divase issued guidelines amid heavy rainfall in parts of the district in western Maharashtra.

Read Also
Pune Video: After Dive Ghat, Leopard Spotted In Katraj Ghat
article-image

To avoid any untoward incident due to downpour and to prevent emergencies from affecting students, all schools up to Class 12 in the district will remain closed on Tuesday (July 9), said the statement.

However, all principals, teachers and non-teaching staff should report for duty and carry out disaster management work, it said.

The district collector also appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Rains: All Schools, Junior Colleges in District to Remain Closed Today

Pune Rains: All Schools, Junior Colleges in District to Remain Closed Today

Pune: AAP Spills Phenyl in Front of PMC in Protest Against Closed E-Toilets

Pune: AAP Spills Phenyl in Front of PMC in Protest Against Closed E-Toilets

Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Ghat Areas In Pune, Satara

Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Ghat Areas In Pune, Satara

Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada

Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada

Good News! Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open This Sunday

Good News! Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open This Sunday