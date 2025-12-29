Pune: Underworld Don Haji Mastan’s Daughter Alleges Rape; Influencer Faizan Ansari Seeks Police Probe | Video Screengrab

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has submitted a complaint letter to the Commissioner of Police (CP) office in Pune, seeking an inquiry and strict legal action in connection with serious allegations of rape.

In his complaint, Ansari stated that he was acting on behalf of his friend Haseen Mastan, the daughter of underworld don Haji Mastan, who has accused a man identified as Nasir Hussain of repeatedly raping her against her will. He further claimed that the accused is currently hiding in Pune and is residing with a woman named Zareen Nasir Hussain.

Ansari urged the police to take cognisance of the complaint, record the victim’s statement, conduct a prompt and fair investigation, and initiate legal action if the allegations are found to be true. He also assured full cooperation with the authorities and said the victim would be made available for investigation when required.

The letter read, "I, Faizan Ansari, on behalf of my friend Haseen Mastan, daughter of Haji Mastan, wish to bring to your kind notice a matter of extremely serious nature. As per the information received by me, a person named Nasir Hussain has been accused by my friend Haseen Mastan of repeatedly committing rape against her."

"The victim, Haseen Mastan, has personally informed me that the said accused forcefully established physical relations with her multiple times against her will. It has further come to my knowledge that the accused is presently hiding and residing in Pune with a woman named Zareen Nasir Hussain," it added.

"Considering the gravity of the allegations and the serious concern regarding the safety and dignity of a woman, I humbly request your good office to kindly take cognisance of this complaint at the earliest, record the statement of the victim, conduct a prompt, fair, and impartial investigation against the accused, and initiate strict legal action in accordance with law if the allegations are found to be true," it further said.