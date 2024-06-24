Pune: Two Young Women Caught Consuming 'Drugs' In Washroom; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A video of two young women allegedly consuming drugs in a washroom has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the video is from Phoenix Marketcity in Pune's Viman Nagar.

Watch Video:

As seen in the video, two young women are allegedly consuming drugs when another, apparently an older woman, catches them. She orders them to come outside while the two ask her to stop taking the video. "Why should I stop taking the video? I request you to come outside," she says. "Two minutes, we are coming. We are not running away from here," one of the young women replies.

This video went viral only a day after another video circulated on social media which showed some youths with a drug-like substance at a bar named Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Pune's Fergusson College Road. The video depicted some youths in possession of a powdery substance while many others were dancing to loud music.

The police launched a probe after the video went viral. So far, eight people have been arrested and five police personnel suspended in connection with this incident. Those arrested have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.