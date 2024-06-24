UDTA PUNE: Viral Video Shows Youths With Drug-Like Substance During Party At Bar; 8 Arrested, 5 Cops Suspended | FPJ

Eight people have been arrested and five police personnel suspended after a bar named Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Pune's Fergusson College Road was found operating beyond the permissible time limit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Monday.

The police launched a probe after a viral video showed some youths with a drug-like substance at the bar. The video depicted some youths in possession of a powdery substance while many others were dancing to loud music.

According to the police, an event organiser named Akshay Kamthe brought 40 to 50 youths to the bar for a late-night party. He managed to get the main door of the bar closed and allowed the youths to enter from the back door.

Police said the party started after 1:30am on Sunday, beyond the closing time for such establishments, and went on for several hours. Before partying at L3, the group had another party in the Hadapsar area, they said.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar stated that those arrested have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

An inspector, an inspector (crime), an assistant inspector, and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar Police Station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case, he added.

When asked about the video showing some youths with a drug-like substance at the bar, another police official said they were looking into it.

Meanwhile, members of a right-wing organisation, Patit Pavan Sanghatana, vandalised the board of the establishment and damaged some plant pots kept outside the premises. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers also came to the scene to protest.

#WATCH | MNS Workers Protest In Front Of Bar On Fergusson College Road In Pune#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/zxUslpNtLA — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 24, 2024

Politicos React

Pune MP and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, described the incident as very serious. "I have spoken to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and instructed that the concerned inspectors of the local police station and other responsible officials be immediately suspended. Additionally, I have directed strict action against the managers and owners of the establishment in question. This kind of behaviour and the bad name it brings to Pune will never be tolerated," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

काही तरुण अमली पदार्थांचे सेवन करत असतानाचे व्हिडिओ वृत्तवाहिन्यांमधून पुढे आली असून हा प्रकार अत्यंत गंभीर बाब आहे. या संदर्भात पुणे पोलीस आयुक्त श्री. अमितेश कुमार यांच्याशी बोलणे झाले असून ज्या पोलीस ठाण्याच्या हद्दीत हा प्रकार घडला त्या पोलीस ठाण्याच्या निरिक्षकांना आणि… — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) June 23, 2024

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole stated he had an extensive call with DCP Sandeep Gill regarding the incident. He also urged citizens to inform him if they are aware of any similar activities in the city. "I appeal to all my fellow citizens of #Shivajinagar #Pune: If you are aware or suspect that certain establishments or restaurants are involved in illegal activities such as late-night partying or the use of controlled substances, please share it with me immediately (comment or DM). Your vigilance and cooperation are crucial in maintaining the safety and well-being of our community," he added.

I also want to make an appeal to all my fellow citizens of #Shivajinagar #Pune : if you are aware or if you suspect that a certain establishment or restaurant is indulging in illegal activities such as late-night partying or the use of controlled substances, please share it with… https://t.co/oRSz8CNjwL — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 23, 2024

Congress leader and Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar shared the viral video and criticised State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai. Responding, Desai mentioned that they have recently taken action against 49 hotels and bars in Pune. He assured that this matter would also be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action would be taken.