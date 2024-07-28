Pune: Two-Day Training on Medicinal Plants at SPPU Attracts 25 Trainees |

A two-day training on “Processing and Value Addition of Medicinal Plants” was organised on July 27 and 28 at the National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of AYUSH sponsored West Regional Medicinal Plants Co-facility Center under the Department of Botany, Savitribai Phule Pune University. The training was inaugurated by Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Parag Kalkar.

Dr Parag Kalkar spoke about modern agriculture, value addition, developed skills created for agriculture and research based on it, and market chains. He guided the attendees on these topics and appealed to the present trainees to take advantage of the opportunities in the field of medicinal plants by incorporating them into traditional agriculture in a changing climate.

Read Also Pune: PMC Launches Extensive Cleanliness Drive After Devastation by Floods

Prof Dr AB Nadaf, Department Head, Department of Botany, welcomed the participants and informed them about the Department of Botany and Medicinal Plant Centre. Chief Researcher and Divisional Director of the Center Prof Dr Digambar Mokat introduced the training and gave information in the first session. Prof Dr AB Ade, East Department Head and Coordinator, thanked the attendees. 25 trainees participated in the training.

The two-day training was guided by various experts. Dr Balasaheb Kurkute, Dr Apoorva Sangoram, Dr Yogesh Prabhune, Dr Shripad Mahamuni, Dr Swapnil Shinde, Mandar Karlekar, Shirish Jagtap, and Nishikant Jadhav gave thorough guidance on medicinal plant cultivation, post-harvest technology, and primary processing. The processed products included powders, medicated preparations, aromatic oils, beauty offerings (face creams, soaps), chocolates, biscuits, herbal juices, herbal teas, medicated food items, and medicated animal feed, with hands-on training on processing. Shruti Gawde, Kajal Pokle, Sandhya Deore, Dr TD Kharat, Gulab Bhala, and Ganesh Shekde assisted and coordinated the training program. The participants were also shown the laboratory, museum, and medicinal plant garden during the training.