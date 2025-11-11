Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Zilla Parishad Building, Launch Kumbh Mela Projects On Nov 13 | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Nashik on Thursday, Nov 13. During his visit, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Zilla Parishad building and lay the foundation stones for several development projects approved in preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.



The information was shared by State Minister Girish Mahajan during a planning meeting held at the BJP office, Vasantsmruti. The meeting focused on various developmental works to be undertaken in Nashik city ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Local MLAs and party office-bearers suggested that the city’s main roads be concretised and requested special funds from the Chief Minister for the same.



As part of the Kumbh Mela planning, projects such as the widening of the Ramkal Path and Nashik–Trimbak Road, the construction of a new bridge over the Godavari River, and several other key works will receive substantial financial support from the state government. Mahajan further stated that issues related to law and order, traffic management, cleanliness, and safety during the Kumbh period will also be discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by Minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Seematai Hire, Devyani Pharande, Rahul Dhikle, BJP City President Sunil Kedar, former MLAs Balasaheb Sanap and Apoorva Hire, senior leader Laxman Savji, along with several BJP office-bearers and workers.