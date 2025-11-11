New Pune-Bengaluru Highway: NHAI Submits Rs 42,000 Crore DPR To Centre | Representative Pic

Pune: To ease the traffic congestion on the existing Pune-Bengaluru highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to develop a greenfield highway from Pune to Bengaluru, and the detailed project report for it has been submitted to the central government for approval. The entire route is 699 km long, of which 206 km is in Maharashtra. After the approval of the centre, the six-lane road is expected to be completed in three years.

A ring road is being constructed around Pune city, and work on a new highway between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is expected to start soon. Since there is constant traffic congestion on the existing Pune-Bengaluru highway, the design of the new route has been decided keeping in mind the need for an alternative route. The cost of the new Pune-Bengaluru highway is expected to be around Rs 42,000 crore.

Connectivity to Ring Road

Of the highways from Pune to Bengaluru, there is a 206 km-long road within the state. The new ring road will start from Khopi near Bhor on the ring road being developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The Pune Ring Road is a continuation of the Urse to Satara road on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway between Pune and Bengaluru. The work is carried out by MSRDC. A decision will be taken after discussing with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make this part of the new green field highway from Pune to Bengaluru.

Vehicles will be able to travel at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour on these new highways between Pune and Bengaluru. This will boost economic development in the region. It is planned to build a five-kilometre-long emergency airstrip (helipad) on this highway near Pune and Bengaluru. And they will also be connected with grade-separated interchanges.

NHAI official said, “Facilities will be provided for passengers on state highways and national highways, as well as in the city area. Logistics parks, industrial hubs or new industrial estates, independent satellite cities will be developed in the villages along these highways. This will boost development along with important cities in Maharashtra and Karnataka, airports in new areas, agriculture and industrial exports.”

Five Thousand Acres of Land to be Acquired

There are two tunnels in Satara and three in Sangli. Since there is a flat area up to Pune’s Shirwal, there is no need for tunnels. Interchanges and underpasses will be built as per the requirements. Land acquisition will have to be done to some extent for 206 kilometres in Maharashtra.

The cost of the upcoming project of around 700 kilometres will be approximately 42,000 crores, of which eight thousand crores will be allocated for constructing 206 kilometres of roads in Maharashtra. Around five thousand acres of land will need to be acquired in the state, and Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on land acquisition.