 Pune Traffic Police Take Action Against 142 Drunk Drivers On Dhulwad
Driving at high speed in Dhulwad often leads to serious accidents. Therefore, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had ordered action to be taken against drunk drivers.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune Traffic Police Take Action Against 142 Drunk Drivers On Dhulwad | BL Soni

The Pune Traffic Police took action against 142 motorists who were driving drunk and at high speed on the day of Dhulwad on Monday. Additionally, action was taken against 1500 drivers who violated traffic rules.

Under the guidance of Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar, teams were deployed at 27 locations on the main roads of the city on Monday (March 25).

During the inspection, drivers were checked using breathalysers. Out of those inspected, 142 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Cases were filed against them for drunken driving. Additionally, 226 motorists were prosecuted for carrying more than two persons on a bike (triple seat), and 933 motorists were penalised for reckless parking, loud honking, and signal violations, as stated by Deputy Commissioner Rohidas Pawar.

