 Pune Traffic Diversions On January 21 And 23 For Grand Tour 2026 Cycling Event: Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Traffic Diversions On January 21 And 23 For Grand Tour 2026 Cycling Event: Check Details

Pune Traffic Diversions On January 21 And 23 For Grand Tour 2026 Cycling Event: Check Details

Pune Police have announced traffic diversions, road closures, and restricted zones in view of the ongoing Bajaj Pune Grand Tour cycling event. Accordingly, an official press release was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav, stating that the cycling event will be held from January 19 to January 24, 2026, with Stage 2 and Stage 4 of the race passing through Pune city.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Pune Traffic Diversions On January 21 And 23 For Grand Tour 2026 Cycling Event: Check Details | Representational Image

Pune Police have announced traffic diversions, road closures, and restricted zones in view of the ongoing Bajaj Pune Grand Tour cycling event. Accordingly, an official press release was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav, stating that the cycling event will be held from January 19 to January 24, 2026, with Stage 2 and Stage 4 of the race passing through several key routes in Pune city. 

To ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the competition, multiple roads will be temporarily closed to general traffic, except for emergency services such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and race-related transport.

Stage 2 Traffic Restrictions (January 21, 2026)

On January 21, traffic on the Stage 2 route will be restricted between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm, as required. Several major stretches—including areas around MG Road, Golibar Maidan, Lullanagar, Ganga Dham Chowk, Khadi Machine Chowk, Yewalewadi, Bopdev Ghat, Khadakwasla, Kirkatwadi, and Nanded City—will witness traffic diversions.

FPJ Shorts
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: ‘Abu Salem May Abscond, Could Cause Serious Issues Between India–Portugal Ties,’ Maharashtra Govt Tells HC
1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: ‘Abu Salem May Abscond, Could Cause Serious Issues Between India–Portugal Ties,’ Maharashtra Govt Tells HC
'One Of The Biggest...': Astrologer Predicts Box Office Fate Of Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2
'One Of The Biggest...': Astrologer Predicts Box Office Fate Of Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2
Viral Video Shows Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Who Posted Derogatory Operation Sindoor Picture, Concede Last Ball SIX To Knock Team Out Of BPL
Viral Video Shows Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Who Posted Derogatory Operation Sindoor Picture, Concede Last Ball SIX To Knock Team Out Of BPL

Motorists will be redirected via designated alternative routes such as Paud Road, Sinhagad Road, NDA Link Road, Saswad–Bopdev Ghat Road, and other connecting roads, depending on the location.

Stage 4 Traffic Restrictions (January 23, 2026)

On January 23, traffic restrictions will be in force from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm along the Stage 4 route. This stage covers prominent areas including Baner Road, Pashan Circle, Pune University Chowk, SB Road, Karve Road, Nal Stop, Tilak Chowk, ABC Chowk, Deccan, Camp area, and Bal Gandharva Chowk (finish point).

Alternative routes have been planned via Baner–Hinjawadi Road, Pune–Mumbai Highway, DP Road, Law College Road, Paud Road, Sinhagad Road, Shankar Sheth Road, and riverbed roads to minimise inconvenience.

Additional Restrictions

- The Kirad Chowk to ISKCON Temple stretch will be closed to all vehicles from 7:00 am on January 21, 2026.

- No-parking zones will be enforced on both sides of all Stage 2 and Stage 4 routes for the duration of the event.

- One-way traffic restrictions on these routes will be temporarily relaxed for race vehicles.

- Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from operating within Pune city on January 21 and January 23, 2026.

Read Also
Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To...
article-image

The advisory has been issued under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure public safety and the smooth execution of the international cycling event. And the Pune Traffic Police have urged residents to strictly follow traffic advisories, use alternative routes during the notified hours, and cooperate with traffic police and volunteers deployed on duty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Over 110 Schools Showcase Innovation At ‘Navanirmiti’ Science & Math Exhibition
Nashik: Over 110 Schools Showcase Innovation At ‘Navanirmiti’ Science & Math Exhibition
Anandi Becomes 'Joy', Sutar Becomes 'Carpenter': Pune Municipal Corporation Blames Auto-Translate...
Anandi Becomes 'Joy', Sutar Becomes 'Carpenter': Pune Municipal Corporation Blames Auto-Translate...
Nashik: Leopard Trapped In Panchavati; Forest Dept Urges Residents To Stay Vigilant
Nashik: Leopard Trapped In Panchavati; Forest Dept Urges Residents To Stay Vigilant
Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Visits Nashik Villages To Promote Rural Development Campaign
Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Visits Nashik Villages To Promote Rural Development Campaign
Nashik: Government Ashram School Hosts Nature Education Program For Students
Nashik: Government Ashram School Hosts Nature Education Program For Students