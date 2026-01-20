Pune Traffic Diversions On January 21 And 23 For Grand Tour 2026 Cycling Event: Check Details | Representational Image

Pune Police have announced traffic diversions, road closures, and restricted zones in view of the ongoing Bajaj Pune Grand Tour cycling event. Accordingly, an official press release was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav, stating that the cycling event will be held from January 19 to January 24, 2026, with Stage 2 and Stage 4 of the race passing through several key routes in Pune city.

To ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the competition, multiple roads will be temporarily closed to general traffic, except for emergency services such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and race-related transport.

Stage 2 Traffic Restrictions (January 21, 2026)

On January 21, traffic on the Stage 2 route will be restricted between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm, as required. Several major stretches—including areas around MG Road, Golibar Maidan, Lullanagar, Ganga Dham Chowk, Khadi Machine Chowk, Yewalewadi, Bopdev Ghat, Khadakwasla, Kirkatwadi, and Nanded City—will witness traffic diversions.

Motorists will be redirected via designated alternative routes such as Paud Road, Sinhagad Road, NDA Link Road, Saswad–Bopdev Ghat Road, and other connecting roads, depending on the location.

Stage 4 Traffic Restrictions (January 23, 2026)

On January 23, traffic restrictions will be in force from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm along the Stage 4 route. This stage covers prominent areas including Baner Road, Pashan Circle, Pune University Chowk, SB Road, Karve Road, Nal Stop, Tilak Chowk, ABC Chowk, Deccan, Camp area, and Bal Gandharva Chowk (finish point).

Alternative routes have been planned via Baner–Hinjawadi Road, Pune–Mumbai Highway, DP Road, Law College Road, Paud Road, Sinhagad Road, Shankar Sheth Road, and riverbed roads to minimise inconvenience.

Additional Restrictions

- The Kirad Chowk to ISKCON Temple stretch will be closed to all vehicles from 7:00 am on January 21, 2026.

- No-parking zones will be enforced on both sides of all Stage 2 and Stage 4 routes for the duration of the event.

- One-way traffic restrictions on these routes will be temporarily relaxed for race vehicles.

- Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from operating within Pune city on January 21 and January 23, 2026.

The advisory has been issued under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure public safety and the smooth execution of the international cycling event. And the Pune Traffic Police have urged residents to strictly follow traffic advisories, use alternative routes during the notified hours, and cooperate with traffic police and volunteers deployed on duty.