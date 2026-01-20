Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Visits Nashik Villages To Promote Rural Development Campaign |

Nashik– Famous actress Sonalee Kulkarni visited various Gram Panchayats in Nashik district to promote rural development under the Chief Minister's Samruddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan. On January 19, 2026, she inspected the development works in Dugaon Gram Panchayat in Nashik taluka, Janori Gram Panchayat in Dindori taluka and Umbarkhed Gram Panchayat in Niphad taluka and interacted with the villagers.

On this occasion, Sonalee Kulkarni said,“We were called to promote development works in the village; but after seeing the works being done under the Chief Minister's Samruddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan in Nashik district, I feel that our presence was not even necessary. Every villager is participating in this campaign with such enthusiasm and loyalty.”

She further said, “The overall development of the village should not be done for competition, but by coming together permanently. If the villagers take the initiative in all areas of cleanliness, education, health, women empowerment, environmental protection and employment generation, the village can definitely change. Rural development is a continuous process, so everyone should participate in rural development.”

She appealed to all of them to continuously contribute to the development of their respective villages.

On this occasion, Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, also visited the Umberkhed Gram Panchayat and interacted with the villagers. While explaining the objective of the campaign, he said that emphasis should be placed on planned, transparent and people-oriented Gram Panchayat administration. He mentioned that the active participation of the villagers is the real strength of this campaign. On this occasion, the benefits of various government schemes were distributed to the villagers.

The various activities implemented under the Mukhyamantri Samriddhi Panchayati Raj Abhiyan at all these places received an enthusiastic response from the villagers.

The program was attended by Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat) Dr. Varsha Fadol, Project Development Officer of Nashik Panchayat Samiti Dr. Sonia Nakade, Project Development Officer of Dindori Panchayat Samiti Bhaskar Rengde, Project Development Officer of Niphad Panchayat Samiti Namrata Jagtap, as well as distinguished citizens and a large number of villagers.