Nashik: Government Ashram School Hosts Nature Education Program For Students |

Nashik– The Shirgaon Government Secondary Ashram School, under the Tribal Development Department, organised a ‘Van Bhojan’ program for its students to foster a connection with nature alongside their studies. Students joyfully celebrated this program in the forest and along the riverbank near Nilumbar Hamlet, close to Shirgaon village in Trimbakeshwar taluka.

In the morning, all the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff walked to the designated location, singing and dancing along the way. During the journey, the students observed various trees, leaves, flowers, and vines in nature. At noon, everyone had lunch together and enjoyed sweets they had prepared themselves. The program included games, songs, and dances, making it a vibrant event.

While enjoying the picnic, the teachers provided the students with detailed information about the forest's flora, various trees and vines, aquatic animals in the river, and different types of rocks.

After the picnic, the students themselves cleaned the area, leaving no litter behind. Headmaster Deepak Bhaskar, Superintendent Arun Bagle, Poonam Bawne, teachers Siddharth Bhogle, Sita Bhoye, Amol Kamdi, and Sumedh Khilare put in special efforts to make this program a success. The Chairman of the School Management Committee, Arun Mahale, social workers Ramdas Mahale and Hiraman Raut, and Deputy Sarpanch Bhagwan Mahale also provided their support.

Headmaster Deepak Bhaskar said, “The picnic program was planned for the mental development of the students and to enhance their social skills. This initiative has created a close connection between the students and nature, and has fostered a sense of teamwork among them.”