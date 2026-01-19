Nashik Air Show On Jan 22-23: IAF Event With 35,000-Seat Capacity In Final Prep, Says Collector | Spansen

Nashik: The Air Show being jointly organised by the Indian Air Force and the district administration at Gangapur Dam on January 22 and 23, 2026, from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon, has been receiving an enthusiastic response not only from Nashik but also from citizens from other places. Many spectators have already reserved their viewing spots. Citizens should secure their places today itself and enjoy the show, appealed District Collector Ayush Prasad.



This is the first initiative of its kind not only in Nashik city but in the entire state. Extensive preparations have been underway for the past 15 days. Various district-level committees have been formed for this purpose. Along with Collector Prasad, senior officials have been visiting the Gangapur Dam area from time to time to review the progress of preparations.



While the police department has planned traffic management, the Public Works Department has made arrangements for seating for 35,000 citizens per day along with vehicle parking facilities. The Zilla Parishad’s water supply and sanitation department is handling drinking water and cleanliness arrangements. Senior Indian Air Force officials have arrived in Nashik and are reviewing the preparations.



Against this backdrop, Collector Prasad stated that the air show will provide the people of Nashik with a rare opportunity to witness aerial demonstrations. Hence, every citizen of Nashik should confirm their seating arrangements today itself. Seating areas at the Gangapur Dam premises have been named after Indian Air Force fighter aircraft. Invitations to dignitaries have also been sent, and related arrangements have been completed.