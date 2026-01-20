Nashik: Over 110 Schools Showcase Innovation At ‘Navanirmiti’ Science & Math Exhibition | Eurokids(Representative Image)

Nashik– A grand science and mathematics exhibition, aimed at encouraging the imagination and creativity of students, was held today at the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum, Gangapur Road, Nashik. Organised jointly by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik, Agastya International Foundation (Bengaluru), and the MVP Alumni Association, this ‘Navanirmiti’ exhibition was made possible with the financial support of HDFC Bank's Parivartan initiative.

110 schools from Nashik district (including Nashik Municipal Corporation schools) participated in this exhibition. Over 5,000 students, parents, and teachers visited the exhibition and appreciated the innovative ideas of the students.

Glimpse of Students' Interesting Projects

Students presented many useful concepts such as a humanoid robot, an automatic helmet cleaning machine, a carbon emission reduction device, a free electricity generation model, an automatic water tank cleaning system, an auto doorbell, and many more.

These projects showcased an experimental approach towards environmental protection, energy conservation, health improvement, and solving everyday problems. The inclusion of models, experiments, and mathematical models provided students with an opportunity for experiential learning.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

The prize distribution ceremony, held at 3:30 PM, was graced by the presence of chief guests Pawan Dongre (CSR Manager, HDFC Bank), Sachin Bhaskar (Cluster Head, HDFC Bank), Saroj Jagtap (Education Officer, Primary), Dr. Mita Chaudhary (NMC Administrative Officer), Adv. Nitin Thakare (General Secretary, MVP), Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke (Education Officer), Vikrant Solanki (General Manager, Agastya Foundation), and Parag Sawant (State Head, Agastya Foundation). Reactions of the Chief Guests:

Saroj Jagtap (Education Officer, Zilla Parishad): “Instilling a scientific temper is the most important of the duties mentioned in the Constitution. Teachers and parents have sown this perspective in the future generation. It is necessary to choose the path of science instead of superstition. We will always stand by you in this journey.”

Adv. Nitin Thakare (MVP General Secretary): “The creativity of the students is evident in such exhibitions. As parents and teachers, it is our responsibility to give wings to their ideas. MVP will always provide such opportunities. Students should not stop here, but participate in competitions, make new friends, and exchange new ideas.”

Winners:

MVP - Primary

- Humanoid Robot – Jayaditya Keshavsingh Pawar (Wagh Guruji Balshikshan Mandir)

- Smart Light Security – Avdhut Dinesh Thete (KBH High School Girnare)

- Math Magic – Aarohi Laxman Gosavi, Pranjal Mukesh Sonawane (Janata English School Dindori)

Nashik Municipal Corporation - Primary

- Electricity generator – Kartiki Vishnu Baravkar (NMC School No. 3)

- Multipurpose Ayurvedic Machine – Adesh Manju Kadam, Pari Amar Kumawat

- Safety Shield – Prasad Sandeep Warungse, Kanojia (NMC School No. 49)

MVP - Secondary

- Car Emission Tester – Kaivalya Chavan, Om Rahul Wagh (New Maratha High School)

- Life Armor – Tanisha Gokul Nisal (Janata English School Saykheda)

- Water Tank Cleaner – Pranav Pawase, Sarthak Warungse (Janata Vidyalaya Dubere)

Nashik Municipal Corporation - Secondary

- Reduction of Carbon – Samriddhi Santosh Bhise, Soham Manik Jagtap (NMC School No. 21)

- Auto Doorbell – Tejaswini Arvind More (NMC School No. 80)

- Waste to Energy – Devesh Pradeep Patil, Yash Nikesh Jachak (NMC School No. 87)

The exhibition was open to all from 9 AM to 4 PM. This initiative has provided new inspiration to the students of Nashik, and it is hoped that such experiments will increase further in the future.