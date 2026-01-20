Nashik: Retired Employees Protest Outside MP Rajabhau Waje's Office Seeking Pension Hike |

Nashik: On behalf of the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee (NAC), retired employees under the EPS-95 scheme staged a peaceful sit-in protest today outside the office of Member of Parliament Rajabhau Waje in Nashik. A large number of senior pensioners aged between 60 and 80 years participated in the agitation.

Under the EPS-95 scheme, nearly 8.1 million retired employees from the public, private, cooperative, industrial, and media sectors are currently receiving an average pension of only ₹1,170 per month. Due to the absence of adequate medical facilities, pensioners are forced to live under extremely difficult conditions. A serious concern was raised during the protest that around 200 to 250 pensioners are dying every day while awaiting an increase in pension.

The NAC demanded that during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, the minimum EPS-95 pension be increased to ₹7,500 and linked to the Dearness Allowance (DA). Protesters stated that despite employees making substantial contributions to the pension fund over long years of service, the denial of a dignified pension after retirement is grossly unjust.

On this occasion, the agitators publicly expressed their gratitude for MP Rajabhau Waje’s consistent and positive stand on issues concerning EPS-95 pensioners. Raising slogans such as “MP Rajabhau Waje, move forward,” they extended their firm support to him.

The sit-in protest was conducted peacefully, and prior intimation had been given to the concerned administration. Office-bearers of the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee—including Arun Shejwal, Kailas Aher, Vitthal Sonawane, Suresh Jadhav, Pundalik Bhamre—and a large number of local pensioners were present.