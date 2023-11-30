Pune: Swami Bodhmayanand Urges Ancient Indian Heritage Preservation |

Swami Bodhmayanand, Director of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence in Hyderabad, emphasised preserving India's ancient heritage and integrating science-based methods into education for character development.

The advice was shared during the 28th Tatvadnya Santshree Dnyaneshwar-Tukaram Smruti Vyakhyanmala, organised by MIT World Peace University in association with Vishwashanti Center (Alandi). The event featured the founding president of MIT World Peace University, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, as well as Dr Abhijit Sonawane, Asim Patil, and Dr Rohini Patwardhan as guest speakers.

Swami Bodhmayanand emphasised the need for educational policy changes and deep subject knowledge for teachers. Dr Abhijit Sonawane stressed the importance of quality over marks, and other speakers discussed spirituality, happiness, and technology's role in achieving success.

Swami Bodhmayananda highlighted the systematic body of knowledge in India, developed over generations and encompassing traditions found in the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, and fundamental texts of Indian philosophy. He called for changes in government educational policies, urging teachers to deepen their subject knowledge. He stressed the limitations of relying solely on digital platforms like Google, emphasising the need for a holistic education that integrates spirituality and science to contribute to India's rebuilding.

In a preceding session, Dr Abhijit Sonawane emphasised the importance of quality over marks, urging individuals to identify and develop their unique qualities throughout life. Asim Patil shared the significance of spirituality in his life, emphasising the fusion of humanity and technology for success.