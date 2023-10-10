Pune: Sushma Andhare Calls For Probe Into Dada Bhuse's Alleged Involvement In Drug Mafia Lalit Patil's Hospital Escape; Minister Denies Accusations |

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of Minister of Public Works (Public Undertakings) Government of Maharashtra Dada Bhuse in the case of drug mafia Lalit Patil's escape from Pune's Sassoon Hospital.

Andhare alleged that Bhuse made a call instructing Patil to be sent to Sassoon. She has also called for an examination of his call records. She pointed out that other political figures have hinted at Shinde group MLA involvement, but she is openly naming Bhuse.

Earlier in the day, Congress' Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar claimed that a minister is involved in the case.

Andhare insisted that if there are doubts surrounding Bhuse's role, his call records should be scrutinised, and he should face questioning. She calls upon the Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action to resolve this case.

Drug case accused Lalit Patil successfully escaped from the hospital's treatment room on Monday, October 2, with the assistance of a car driver after his involvement in ₹2 crore drug bust near the entrance of Sassoon Hospital came to light.

Patil was one of the individuals detained in the extensive mephedrone drug operation in Chakan that the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dismantled in October 2020. While initially incarcerated at Yerwada Central Prison, he required medical attention in June of this year, leading to his admission to Sassoon Hospital.

Patil hails from Nashik and as per the information by cops, he had also contested Nashik Civic Polls earlier.

Dada Bhuse rejects accusation

Meanwhile, Dada Bhuse has rejected the accusation and said that he is ready to undergo the inquiry as determined by the opposition and Sushma Andhare. Moreover, he asserted that if the allegations against him are not withdrawn within eight days after the investigation, especially if it fails to substantiate the claims, he will a defamation lawsuit.

