Pune: Supriya Sule Asks Centre To Call All-Party Meeting To Discuss India's Stand On Israel-Palestine Issue

Supriya Sule, MP and working president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, on Thursday said the Union government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss India's stand on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said that by supporting Israel, the Narendra Modi government has taken a different line.

She was replying to a question about the Indian government supporting Israel whereas the Congress is talking about the rights of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war triggered by Hamas's incursions inside Israel.

Sule spoke about policy shift

India's policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict had been consistent until now, Sule said.

"It was the same policy for Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi as prime minister. India always had one line on this issue, but the Central government is taking a different line. When such issues pertaining to external affairs arise, an all-party meeting should be held," she said.

"The world is at war right now," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said, stressing the need for an all-party meet or discussion with all the senior leaders in the country.

"I would request prime minister Narendra Modi to arrange an all-party meeting urgently," she added.

The Congress Working Committee on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.

