e-Paper
The main aim of the lab is to enhance the skills and confidence of undergraduate MBBS students, postgraduate students, faculty, paramedical students, and nursing staff

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Pune: Skill Lab Centre Inaugurated At Sassoon General Hospital

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Government Medical College in Pune recently inaugurated a cutting-edge Skill Lab Centre.

Dean Dr Chandrakant Mhaske graced the ceremony. Dr Sanyogita Naik, the nodal officer of the Skill Lab and professor and head of the Department of Anaesthesiology, announced that the lab was established with funding from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The main aim of the lab is to enhance the skills and confidence of undergraduate MBBS students, postgraduate students, faculty, paramedical students, and nursing staff. By training on mannequins before engaging in real patient care, students and staff can ensure higher-quality patient outcomes. The lab will offer comprehensive courses, including National Emergency Life Support (NELS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) for both students and faculty.

During the inauguration, professors of Anaesthesiology Dr Surekha Shinde and Dr Anandkumar Pande expressed their enthusiasm for utilising the new facility to develop students' practical skills.

Dean Dr Chandrakant Mhaske expressed his happiness and extended his congratulations to the Department of Anaesthesiology for their efforts in establishing the Skill Lab. "This is a significant milestone for our institution. The lab will undoubtedly enhance the quality of medical education and patient care provided by our students and staff," he stated.

Among the distinguished guests were PG Deputy Dean Dr Shekhar Pradhan, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Savita Kamble, heads of various departments, faculty members, and nursing staff. This new lab represents a significant advancement for BJ Government Medical College, showcasing a strong commitment to improving medical education and patient care quality.

